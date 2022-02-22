The establishment of The John and Lillian Miles Lewis Foundation was established on Feb. 21, what would have been the late Congressman and civil rights icon’s 82nd birthday.
With support from family members, friends and former advisors, the Atlanta-based Foundation was conceived by Congressman Lewis before his passing in 2020 to carry on his and his beloved wife’s passion for purposeful living and civic engagement.
“There could be no better celebration of my father’s birthday than today’s announcement of The John and Lillian Miles Lewis Foundation,” the Lewises’ son, John-Miles Lewis said. “When my dad thought of this Foundation, it was his vision that it would support good work, inspire good troublemaking and do its part to make the world a better place.”
The Lewises spent their lives praying and moving their feet as they fought for justice, fairness and inclusion through non-violent means. The work of the John and Lillian Miles Lewis Foundation will ensure that future generations have the tools and support to create their own Good Trouble, realizing the Lewises’ dream that the power of individuals can reimagine and build a better society.
“Throughout their lives, the Lewises consistently demonstrated their love of learning, their unwavering devotion to helping others and their steadfast commitment to peace and building the ‘beloved community’,” Foundation president and Lewis' former chief of staff Linda Earley Chastang said. “They were dedicated to creating a world in which the dignity and worth of every human being is recognized and valued. We are honored to advance the Lewises’ vision.”
The Foundation will mark its launch in May with a gala celebration May 17, 2022 in Washington, D.C. at the Schuyler Ballroom in the Hamilton Hotel. The gala will serve as a collective moment of reflection on the life and legacy of the civil rights icon John Lewis and also celebrate the Lewises’ vision and values.
The John and Lillian Miles Lewis Foundation Board includes J. Veronica Biggins, Linda Earley Chastang, Esq., Sherry Frank, Helene D. Gayle, M.D., Frederick Humphries, Esq., Lyndell Vaughn Vann and Mignon Morman Willis.
Event co-chairs include John-Miles Lewis, Home Depot Co-Founder Arthur M. Blank, Microsoft Corporate Vice President of US Government Affairs Fred Humphries, Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights President Kerry Kennedy, Georgia Power Chairman, President and CEO Chris Womack and Award-winning Actress and Activist Alfre Woodard.
“Mr. Lewis led by example, teaching us all that courage and determination are the tools needed to affect change,” Kerry Kennedy said. “With Lillian by his side, he made history, the impact of which still ripples through American culture and civic life to this day. The John and Lillian Miles Lewis Foundation will ensure that, for generations to come, we continue the march towards a more perfect union.”
The event will raise critical funds necessary to underwrite initiatives that further the values John and Lillian Lewis lived. Event co-chairs are joined in their efforts by a robust Host Committee that includes Lyndon Boozer, Lawrence Duncan III, Chanelle Hardy, Tharon Johnson, Tanya Lombard, Ann Walker Marchant, Marcus Mason, Melissa Maxfield, Kwasi Mitchell, Mike Monroe, Chris V. Rey, Nichole Reynolds, Dontai Smalls, Stacey and Jarvis Stewart and Nicole Venable.
“It’s an incredible honor to serve as an inaugural gala co-chair for one of my personal heroes,” Fred Humphries said. “But what has been most exciting is meeting and working with people who have been inspired by Representative Lewis, people from all walks of life, to lay the groundwork for John and Lillian’s Foundation and ensuring that the their courage, boldness, and light shine the way for future generations.”
For more information about the John and Lillian Miles Lewis Foundation visit www.johnandlillianmileslewisfoundation.org.
