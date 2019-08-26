Jamestown, the Atlanta-based real estate investment and management firm that recently bought The Shops Buckhead Atlanta, will host its second town hall meeting on the future of the development next week.
Jamestown reportedly bought the property from San Diego-based developer OliverMcMillan for between $175 million and $200 million, and its ownership took effect Aug. 1. Its first town hall was held July 23, and its second will be Sept. 3 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in The Shops’ Suite B200 at 3035 Peachtree Road, at the corner of Peachtree and Buckhead Avenue.
The public is invited to attend the meeting to give its opinion on The Shops, but attendees are asked to RSVP by visiting www.eventbrite.com/e/buckhead-town-hall-tickets-69738199833. In the past some residents have said the businesses at The Shops are too expensive even for Buckhead.
Spread out over six blocks, The Shops includes 356,000 square feet of office space, including Spanx’s headquarters; 290,000 square feet of restaurant and retail space and 370 high-rise apartment homes and penthouses, according to its website.
Jamestown, which also owns Ponce City Market in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward, owns several top shopping centers nationwide, including Chelsea Market in New York and California’s Fourth Street in Berkeley, The San Luis Obispo Collection in San Luis Obispo and Ghirardelli Square in San Francisco, according to a news release.
