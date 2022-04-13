Georgia School of Orthodontics is accepting nominations for free orthodontic care now until midnight April 30, when it will award four Atlanta area children with complimentary orthodontic care through its Gift of a Smile program.
GSO established its recurring Gift of a Smile program in 2016 to celebrate the grand opening of its Atlanta clinic. Since its inception, the program has provided free orthodontic care to metro Atlanta children who are nominated and who otherwise could not afford orthodontic care.
To be eligible, children must live in the metro-Atlanta area, currently not wearing braces, have no unfilled cavities and have a compelling "hero story."
The school’s Gift of a Smile program is just one part of its mission to provide increased access to the highest quality orthodontic care at a lower cost than private practice orthodontics. GSO also has the Purple Heart Smiles program, which provides free orthodontic care to the children of Purple Heart recipients. To date, GSO has provided more than 37 children of Purple Heart recipients with complimentary care.
GSO’s Gift of a Smile Heroes program recognizes heroes of all types in the Atlanta metro communities by giving them free braces or Invisalign treatment and has awarded free care to eight adults. The three programs combined have thus far provided more than $225,000 in complimentary orthodontic care to Atlanta’s deserving children and adults.
“We are honored to show our continued support to the children of Atlanta through our Gift of a Smile program,” president of the GSO Board of Trustees Dr. Randy Kluender said. “Recipients will be treated at our world-renowned orthodontic clinic in Atlanta. We have recently expanded our facilities and have participated in the acquisition of the building, demonstrating our long-term commitment to the city of Atlanta. This city is our home.”
Past recipients are thankful for the positive impact the program has had on their children’s lives.
“Winning the Gift of a Smile contest has meant so much to us,” mother of recipient Roman Lara, Sandra Escamilla said. “Roman is excited to smile and doesn’t feel self-conscious anymore. After going through a very difficult time, knowing that the financial impact of braces is something I don’t need to worry about is a huge relief.”
It will announce the four recipients May 16. For more information or to nominate a child visit www.BracesToday.com/Gift.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.