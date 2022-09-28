A view of the pier as the Tampa Bay is draining in a reverse storm surge with Hurricane Ian expected to make landfall this afternoon on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in St. Petersburg. (Dirk Shadd/Tampa Bay Times/TNS)
The National Hurricane Center's latest projections of Hurricane Ian's path project the storm will hit the eastern portion of Georgia Friday morning.
Gov. Brian Kemp meets with Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency Director James Stallings at the State Operations Center for a briefing about Hurricane Ian on Wednesday.
A flood barrier surrounds Tampa General Hospital in preparation for Hurricane Ian's arrival. The hospital is the region's only Level 1 trauma center.
Georgia Power is closely monitoring Hurricane Ian as the storm nears landfall and provided tips on how Georgians can brace for the storm.
Georgia Power is readying to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.
As of noon today, north and central Georgia can still expect gusty winds and periods of heavy rainfall from early Thursday through early Sunday. At 2 p.m., Ian was only 2 mph shy of being a Category 5 hurricane. According to Florida's WESH News, the storm is expected to bring "life-threatening storm surge, catastrophic winds and flooding in the Florida peninsula."
11 AM EDT Advisory: Hurricane #Ian will make landfall as a category 4 hurricane over the southwest coast of Florida in the next few hours. The main change in the forecast for the area is an increase in rainfall totals. Please continue to stay weather aware. #scwx#ncwx#gawxpic.twitter.com/aFpdJlNrek
As the company continues to prepare, customers are asked to keep safety top of mind and prepare before severe weather strikes.
Before a Storm: Stay aware and check the weather forecast before heading outdoors. Check your emergency kit, unplug major appliances and charge cell phones in case you lose power.
During a Storm: Take safe shelter inside a sturdy building away from windows and doors. Avoid contact with conductors of electricity such as appliances, metal objects and water.
After a Storm: Never touch any downed or low-hanging wire, including telephone or TV wires that touch a power line. Never pull tree limbs off of power lines yourself or enter areas with debris or downed trees as downed power lines may be buried in wreckage.
There are several tools residents can use to track the storm and stay weather aware.
Residents can use the Outage and Storm Center page at www.GeorgiaPower.com/Storm to sign up for Outage Alerts, report and check the status of outages, and access useful safety tips and information. Customers can also report and check the status of an outage 24 hours a day by contacting Georgia Power at 888-891-0938.
Housed within the Outage and Storm Center, Georgia Power's interactive Outage Map provides near real-time information, allowing users to see where outages are occurring across the state and track estimated restoration times.
The Georgia Power Mobile App also allows access storm and outage information on the go and residents can subscribe to the free Georgia Power Outage Alert service to receive personalized notifications and updates via text message.
