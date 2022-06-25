Hundreds flocked to Capitol Avenue to protest the United States Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
The Party for Socialism and Liberation Atlanta organized the protest that drew hundreds to the steps of the Capitol Building, where they marched down Capitol Avenue, through Georgia State and pausing at Underground Atlanta to give speeches.
Donned in green, pink and red, protesters held signs with phrases, "Abortion is healthcare," "Her choice," and "SCOTUS: Abortion is a human right."
News broke early June 24 that the SCOTUS overturned the landmark ruling Roe v. Wade that protect women's right to abortion and reproductive healthcare. The overturning comes more than a month after Politico leaked a 98-page draft written by Justice Samuel Alito labeled as the "Opinion of the Court."
The SCOTUS' June ruling gives states the authority to control abortion, rather than the country.
"We therefore hold that the Constitution does not confer a right to abortion," Alito wrote. "Roe and Casey must be overruled, and the authority to regulate abortion must be returned to the people and their elected representatives."
Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett all voted to overturn Roe v. Wade. Thomas first voted to overrule Roe 30 years ago.
Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan were in dissent.
"With sorrow — for this Court, but more, for the many millions of American women who have today lost a fundamental constitutional protection — we dissent," they wrote.
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens released a statement saying he is against the SCOTUS' decision.
"I am sickened by this decision that wrongly and immorally tells women that their bodies are not their own," Dickens said. "The choice to have an abortion is one of the hardest decisions of many women’s lives. That choice is informed by a wide variety of factors, and government should not have a role in denying that choice."
"As a straight man, I have never been told by the government when, whether or how to start and raise my family," Dickens said.
With the repeal of Roe v. Wade, many fear the women who will be most affected will be women of color and those with fewer resources. A study from Duke University published in December found that a complete abortion ban could increase Black maternal deaths by 33%. According to the Guttmacher Institute, around half of women who had an abortion in 2014 were below the poverty line, with another quarter very close to poverty.
"Make no mistake: this ruling will most grotesquely impact women of color and those who do not have the resources to travel to find safe and high-quality health care outside their communities where reproductive services are made illegal," Dickens said.
Gov. Brian Kemp released his statement in support of the decision, saying the ruling is a "historic landmark for life."
"I look forward to its impact on the legal proceeding surrounding Georgia's LIFE Act, and hope our law will be fully implemented and ultimately protect countless unborn lives here in the Peach State," Kemp said. "Working closely with the General assembly, we have made significant strides to stand for life at all stages —from adoption and foster care reform, to combatting human trafficking and passing the heartbeat bill — and we will continue that important work in the days and months to come."
Just hours after the SCOTUS' ruling was announced, Attorney General Chris Carr and Kemp announced they were filing a notice to officially pass Georgia's heartbeat bill.
(2/2) We have just filed a notice in the 11th Circuit requesting it reverse the District Court’s decision and allow Georgia’s Heartbeat Law to take effect.— GA AG Chris Carr (@Georgia_AG) June 24, 2022
Find the notice here: https://t.co/w1tcI6PS8E
Kemp has been vocal about his stance against abortion, signing Georgia’s most restrictive abortion law in 2019. Known as the “Heartbeat Bill,” the law bans abortions after six weeks. The bill makes exceptions for rape and incest, but only if the woman files a police report.
According to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office, as of Jan. 4, 2022, there are 2,400 unexamined rape kits in the Georgia Bureau of Investigation lab within the county alone. The kits date back to the 1980s and 1990s, according to attorneys.
Rep. Lucy McBath also released a statement, saying that she knows "the agony that women face when making difficult decisions about their reproductive health" and that she has "faced the pain of labor without hope for a living child."
"For all those who share my grief today, know this: you are strong and powerful beyond measure," McBath said. "Your worth is more than your ability to procreate. We will continue the fight to again reclaim our rights to bodily autonomy. We must take up this movement until America is again a nation of choice — a nation where every woman has that freedom to choose."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.