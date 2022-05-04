At 13 years old, Marsilla 'Bebe' Forehand and her family fled their Belgium home under the blanket of the night.
"(My father) said, 'Listen very carefully,'" Forehand said. "'We're going to leave our home. You're gonna have to move with the family. We're not going to tell anybody where we are...No phone. You may not call your friends. They may not know where you are. It's too dangerous and we're leaving tonight."
Forehand spoke about surviving the Holocaust during the 57th Annual Service of Remembrance for Yom HaShoah, Holocaust Remembrance Day, on May 1 at the Memorial to the Six Million in Atlanta. Forehand was joined by several other survivors, their families and local Jewish leaders to honor the 6 million Jews brutally murdered during the Holocaust.
Forehand and her family — her mother, father, brother and grandfather — survived the Holocaust by hiding in an attic for three and a half years. The attic, concealed above a convenience store, had a "living room" no larger than 12' by 10', a potbelly stove, a sink, an oversized closet her brother slept in and a small room Forehand shared with her grandfather.
"There was very little furniture and there was a sink that I still think about — the most atrocious think I've seen but it's a symbol," Forehand said. "The sink was dirty, rusty. We had no bathroom. We had no shower. That was it. That sink represents anything nasty."
Forehand said little about time spent in the attic, but focused on her experiences following the Holocaust. Forehand remembered the first time she saw a survivor from a concentration camp — a walking skeleton, she said, maybe around 50 pounds. He could hardly walk, could hardly speak.
"Talking about feeling guilty — you know, people that were hidden," Forehand said. "I don't care how old you were. We feel guilty that we were not in a camp because we heard atrocious things (happened) in that camp."
Between 1933 and 1945, Nazis murdered nearly 6 million Jews and 5 million others targeted for targeted for their race, political views, religion, ideologies and behaviors. In Auschwitz alone, an estimated 1.1 million to 1.5 million people, the vast majority of them Jews, were killed.
"To this day, I still feel guilty when I see people with their numbers on their arm, because now we know what went on."
Forehand and her husband moved to Atlanta after the war, but memories and stories of the Holocaust still haunted her. When Forehand gave birth to her twin daughters, she said she screamed at the doctor in French, "Tu n'auras pas mes jumeaux!"
"You're not going to get my twins."
And they didn't. Forehand now has three children, 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. When I tucked my little girls in at night, Forehand said, I was so grateful.
When her children began learning about the Holocaust, she began speaking to local schools, groups and organizations about her experience. Since then, she has spoken to millions of children in Atlanta. During one school visit, a little boy out of 400 children raised his hand and asked her a question she said she was unprepared for.
"If a Nazi were to come today to you, and ask for forgiveness, would you?" the boy asked.
"I looked at him I said, 'Okay, I promise to be honest. I don't know,'" Forehand said. "'That is something I really would have to think about.' That night I went home . . .I watch documentaries because there's still a lot of things that we know that went on and they reminded us in the documentary that 4,000 children were gassed in Auschwitz. And I said, 'I should forgive this?' No, certainly not forgiven."
In addition to Forehand sharing her story, Sen. Jon Ossoff also spoke of his family members who died in the Holocaust.
"I remember very vividly being maybe nine or 10 years old and sitting next to my Uncle Nate — he was actually my cousin, but we called him Uncle Nate —and feeling with my hand the numbers tattooed into his forearm," Ossoff said, "and struggling as a very, very young child as so many young Jews have struggled to wrap my head around his experience, to reconcile the history of horror and depravity and murder and extermination with my experience — innocent, protected as a young boy, a young Jewish boy growing up in the United States."
"Uncle Nate was the only member of that line in my family who survived," Ossoff said.
Ossoff's great-grandparents fled Eastern Europe in 1911 and 1913, and when he was sworn into office, Ossoff carried their papers tucked in his jacket pocket.
Again, as that generation departs us, Ossoff said, this work of remembering becomes ever more vital.
"As we remember our 6 million Jewish brothers and sisters who were murdered in the Holocaust, remembrance alone is not enough," Consul of the General of Israel to the Southeastern United States Anat Sultan-Dadon said. "It must also be translated into action into actively combating anti-Semitism and any expression of hate. That is our moral duty to our 6 million murdered brothers and sisters."
After hearing testimonies from Forehand, Ossoff, Sultan-Dadon and others, the great-grandchildren of survivor were invited to lay sunflowers for Ukraine at the Memorial to the Six Million. Forehand and others drew comparisons between the treatment of Jews and the crisis in Ukraine, pleading with guests to act. Forehand urged the audience to think about peace and gratitude.
"You know would it be so terrible to understand — and at least be kind — that people don't have the same color?" Forehand said. "They don't come from the same country. They don't speak the same language. They're different. That doesn't mean bad. Can't we not be kind to one another?"
