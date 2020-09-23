Meet the candidates:

Name, age: Betsy Holland, 44

Occupation: vice president of corporate social responsibility for WarnerMedia

Education: bachelor’s degree in government and women’s studies (double major) from Smith College, 1997

Family: husband Jason; son Alex, 9

Top three issues: implementing a COVID-19 economic recovery plan, expanding access to quality healthcare and strengthening public schools

Campaign website: www.betsyforgeorgia.com

Name, age: Lyndsey Rudder, 38

Occupation: Fulton County deputy district attorney

Education: bachelor’s degree in history and political science (double major) from Furman University, 2004; juris doctorate from Mercer University, 2009

Family: husband Bennett; sons Tripp, 4, and Maclin, 2

Top three issues: crime reduction and supporting law enforcement, economic growth and supporting businesses and fully funding schools and getting kids back to the classroom

Campaign website: www.voterudder.com