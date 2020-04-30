Heritage Sandy Springs, a 35-year-old nonprofit promoting history and culture in the community through events and exhibitions, is now under the city of Sandy Springs’ control due to financial losses associated with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
According to an April 30 news release, effective immediately, the city is taking responsibility for Heritage’s facility on Bluestone Road and all of its operations. Heritage has been leasing, managing and operating the property pursuant to an operating agreement with the city.
The organization initiated the request to terminate the operating agreement due to the current economic environment. Heritage and the city will work together to provide a smooth transition.
“We had already been in discussions with the city to combine operations to sustain the (Heritage Sandy Springs) Farmers Market and Concerts by the Springs,” Bob Beard, Heritage’s interim board chair, said in the release. “The added strains related to the COVID(-19) outbreak created an untenable financial burden. We are fortunate to have had a long-term partner relationship with the city and able to reach an agreement that will allow signature Heritage events to continue.”
In the release, Mayor Rusty Paul said, “Heritage Sandy Springs was integral in our movement to create the city of Sandy Springs. They are an integral component of our cultural identity, and we are proud of their many accomplishments. While the organization is taking a pause, we are committed to a continuation of their mission dedicated to a vibrant and engaged community.”
The city’s takeover of Heritage’s operations will include overseeing facility rentals and events. The city plans to continue the farmers market preorder and Saturday curbside pickup currently underway under coronavirus safety guidelines. The Concerts by the Springs 2020 season and full farmers market operation are also planned to resume as part of the city’s COVID-19 reopening program.
The farmers market is located on Sandy Springs’ City Springs property, and the concert series, which is starting in June instead of May (as of April 30) due to the coronavirus pandemic, takes place at the Sandy Springs Society Entertainment Lawn at Heritage Green, next to Heritage’s Bluestone building.
The Neighbor sent and email to Sandy Springs spokeswoman Sharon Kraun seeking additional information on the city’s plans to operate Heritage’s facilities and events, including annual costs and how Heritage’s employees would be impacted. This article will be updated with that info once she responds.
