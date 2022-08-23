The historical home at 660 West Paces Ferry Road NW has been partially demolished.
Crews began tearing down the home, known as Whispering Pines, Aug. 23. A demolition permit submitted by the developer, The Macallan Group, was accepted by the city of Atlanta on May 26 of this year. In an email to Atlanta city council member Mary Norwood on Aug. 23, co-founder and managing partner Mike Minutelli said the property had been sold.
"...The Macallan Group sold the 11 acres that we acquired at West Paces and Northside Drive and we will no longer be involved with this property going forward," Minutelli wrote.
Around 12 hours after the email was sent, crews showed up to the property and began demolition.
"I am heartsick that we have lost Whispering Pines, one of the original West Paces Ferry estate homes built in 1928," Norwood said. "Whispering Pines had architectural, historical and cultural significance in our city and its loss is devastating to all of us who treasure our Atlanta history and neighborhoods. The community worked very hard to work out a way to protect and preserve this property...When I received the call this morning that it was being demolished, I was heartbroken."
Known as Whispering Pines, 660 West Paces Ferry Road NW was home to Harrison and Kathryn Jones in the early 1900s. A University of Georgia graduate and Atlanta lawyer, Jones joined the Coca-Cola Company soon after purchasing the property in 1922. Jones hired renowned architects Pringle and Smith to design Whispering Pines, who completed the project in November 1928. In 1929, Whispering Pines was likened to George Washington’s estate in House and Garden Magazine:
"Across much of the architecture of our southern states the shadow of Mount Vernon spreads, with the tranquility of shadows lengthening on a lawn at dusk. This alcoved porch with high supporting columns and balustraded parapet gives to the residence of Harrison Jones, of Atlanta, Ga., its historic charm and authenticity."
With five bedrooms and 5.5 baths, the home sits on 3.65 acres and spans 7,048 sq. feet. The home sold to The Macallan Group for $3.3 million in Dec. 2021. Whispering Pines is one of 23 historic homes along the West Paces Ferry Rd corridor, with the oldest dating as far back as 1911.
The Macallan Group initially proposed to demolish Whispering Pines and build a cul-de-sac with eight new homes in its place. Each house would have taken around a year to build. The development was set to have a 150 ft. buffer from Montana Rd. and two of the proposed houses would have driveways on Northside Dr.
Executive Director of the Atlanta Preservation Center David Yoakley Mitchell said the loss of the home means something for Buckhead and Atlanta as a whole.
"We are not going to stop growing as a city and region, so - we are going to have to discover that space where culture and identity are absorbed and protected in this growth," Mitchell said. "Historic Preservation is not a craft designed to preclude someone from enjoying their home and space - it is the way to ensure that you steward that community and maturity for generations."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.