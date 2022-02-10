A historical home sitting off West Paces Ferry is in danger of being demolished to make room for eight new homes.
Known as Whispering Pines, 660 West Paces Ferry Road NW was home to Harrison and Kathryn Jones in the early 1900s. A University of Georgia graduate and Atlanta lawyer, Jones joined the Coca-Cola Company soon after purchasing the property in 1922. Jones hired renowned architects Pringle and Smith to design Whispering Pines, who completed the project in November 1928. In 1929, Whispering Pines was likened to George Washington's estate in House and Garden Magazine:
"Across much of the architecture of our southern states the shadow of Mount Vernon spreads, with the tranquility of shadows lengthening on a lawn at dusk. This alcoved porch with high supporting columns and balustraded parapet gives to the residence of Harrison Jones, of Atlanta, Ga., its historic charm and authenticity."
With five bedrooms and 5.5 baths, the home sits on 3.65 acres and spans 7,048 sq. feet. The home sold for $3.3 million in Dec. 2021. Whispering Pines is one of 23 historic homes along the West Paces Ferry Rd corridor, with the oldest dating as far back as 1911.
The developers behind the potential demolition, The Macallan Group, have proposed building a cul-de-sac with eight new homes in place of Whispering Pines. During a Feb. 1 Neighborhood Planning Unit A meeting, Mike Minutelli, co-founder and managing partner of the Macallan Group, presented the plans to the NPU.
According to Minutelli, if the development is approved, house construction won't start until about a year after approval and each house will take around a year to build. The development would have a 150 ft. buffer from Montana Rd. and two of the proposed houses would have driveways on Northside Dr.
"We are not requesting any variances or exceptions as part of this permit application," Minutelli said. "We have submitted permit drawings that conform to the intended property use. We are proposing 8 large residential lots that average over 1.1 acres in size and match the land plans of the surrounding lots and neighborhoods. We believe this redevelopment will provide thoughtful architecture and land planning that is complementary to surrounding homes."
Despite the proposed development conforming to zoning requirements, several residents and organizations have spoken out against the plan, some even wondering if it begins the "degradation of West Paces Ferry."
"While the plan does conform to the zoning requirements, the loss of such a historic home designed by Pringle and Smith in 1928 and profiled in House and Garden magazine in 1929 will be felt by our community," Buckhead Heritage President Charlotte Margolin said. "It has been over 50 years since a home of this era and stature was demolished on West Paces Ferry Road, when the Woodhaven house was razed for the Governor’s Mansion in 1965."
"Buckhead Heritage believes there is great value in keeping these architectural gems where and as they were designed," Margolin said. "It is time to take a stand and preserve these historical homes, otherwise we lose the character and fabric of our neighborhoods and that which makes Buckhead a desirable place to live and work for present and future residents."
Residents also raised concerns about the hydrology report and stormwater management system. Several residents spoke at the NPU A meeting about how their yards already flood and worry the development will affect their properties. Minutelli said they have proposed a stormwater management system that is larger than what is required for this development.
"The system is designed to reduce the peak flow from all major storm events: with 1-year storms having a 16.4% peak flow reduction and 100-year storms having a 3% peak flow reduction," Minutelli said. "These reductions in peak flows compare the pre-development conditions to the post-development conditions. Previous discussions have centered around the need for additional stormwater systems along the West Paces Ferry corridor. Our proposal is to add a system that will reduce peak flow rates by increasing the stormwater storage capacity within this basin."
When asked for his response to residents against the proposed development, Minutelli said they would like to figure out a way to preserve the home.
"Even though the existing home is not registered as a historic home, we would prefer to not demolish the existing structure," Minutelli said. "To meet the City of Atlanta subdivision requirements per the current zoning, the existing home cannot remain in its current location. The Macallan Group is working with NPU-A, the West Paces Neighborhood Association and Atlanta City Council member Mary Norwood on alternative plans for a PD-H zoning that would allow more flexibility from a land planning standpoint and provide more options for preserving the existing structure."
According to Norwood, West Paces Ferry Rd estates such as Cherokee Town Club and Villa Juanita have had renovations, but if Whispering Pines is demolished, it will be the first historic home on the road to be torn down for a subdivision.
Executive Director of the Atlanta Preservation Center David Y. Mitchell described West Paces Ferry as "one of the most architecturally significant streets in the region."
"They have different meanings," Mitchell said. "They have different backgrounds. But the absence of either one diminishes the city as a whole. Atlanta deserves — and has — such rich architectural heritage, that the idea of losing something of this caliber that is so significant is deeply concerning."
"I want it to be seen, not simply just as one neighborhood or one part of Atlanta," Mitchell said. "This home is a part of the Atlanta story."
