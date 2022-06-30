The High Museum of Art will present the first posthumous exhibition of her work in an American museum with “Monir Farmanfarmaian: A Mirror Garden” from Nov. 18 to April 9, 2023.
Monir Shahroudy Farmanfarmaian was one of Iran’s most celebrated and revered visual artists, known internationally for her geometric mirror sculptures that combined the mathematical order and beauty of ancient Persian architectural motifs with the forms and patterns of hard-edged, postwar abstraction.
The exhibition was inspired by the High’s 2019 acquisition of Farmanfarmaian’s 2012 cut-mirror sculpture “Untitled (Muqarnas)” (2012) and her 2014 drawing “Untitled (Circles and Squares).” “Muqarnas” was acquired with funds from the Farideh and Al Azadi Foundation as part of a significant gift to The Woodruff Arts Center, of which the High is an arts partner, to purchase and present work by Persian artists.
"‘Untitled (Murqarnas)’ is among the most popular works on view in our collection galleries," the High’s Nancy and Holcombe T. Green, Jr., director Rand Suffolk said. "We are delighted to present more of Farmanfarmaian’s work, and in doing so, provide a broader context for understanding her creative process and practice."
The exhibition’s title is borrowed from Farmanfarmaian’s 2007 memoir, co-authored by Zara Houshmand, which evokes the visual splendor of the artist’s mirror-mosaic sculptures. The more than 60 works on view in the exhibition will include a selection of sculptures, drawings, textiles and collages spanning four decades, from 1974 to 2018.
Early drawings explore the infinitude of geometrical space and the countless possible variations of geometric pattern, while her series “Nomadic Tents,” from the late 1970s, employs different combinations of form based on the triangle. Farmanfarmaian’s “Nomadic Tents” refer to the nomadic tribes of Iran whom the artist studied in her youth and foreshadow the artist’s diasporic relationship to her homeland following the Iranian Revolution in 1979.
Additionally, the exhibition will feature a selection of rarely seen “Heartache Boxes,” small-scale assemblages that comprise a poetic visual memoir of the artist’s life at midcareer. Begun after the death of her husband in 1991, the elaborately crafted “Heartache Boxes” are arranged with objects related to longing, memory and dreams. They include prints, photographs and a variety of objects that refer to the artist’s life, times and career, including miniature images of her early work and references to her “lost” life in Tehran before the Iranian Revolution.
The exhibition will also include a range of the artist’s mirror-mosaic sculptures across the arc of her career. Farmanfarmaian’s best known sculptures unite fragments of mirror and reverse-glass painting in resplendent mosaic designs, employing a 17th-century Persian technique called aineh-kari.
Some of her earliest mosaics were made in the shape of mirrored balls, such as “Mirror Ball” (1974), which demonstrates the endless possibilities for mosaic patterning on a sphere. Farmanfarmaian’s mirrored balls prefigure the artist’s later sculpture, notable for its intricate patterning and complex form.
Among late works in the exhibition, “Untitled (Muqarnas),” from the High’s collection, refers to the honeycombed ceilings in Persian shrines and palaces, while its wing-like forms recall the wings of the Faravahar, an ancient Zoroastrian symbol tied to Persian cultural identity. Another late work, titled “Gabbeh” (2009), features a triangular pattern formed by overlapping hexagons that serves as the foundation for an irregular combination of colorful polygons, arcs and diagonals. Its title refers to a type of Persian carpet produced by nomadic weavers. The exhibition also includes a selection of silk carpets designed by Farmanfarmaian.
Between 2010 and 2014, Farmanfarmian produced a series of works she called “families”—five groupings of eight sculptures based on the eight regular polygons in Euclidian geometry. The exhibition will feature all eight geometric shapes drawn from multiple “families.” The variation of form, pattern and structure in the families will demonstrate the advanced complexity of the artist’s concept while more broadly exhibiting the fluidity of geometry and the fundamental mathematical principles at the center of Farmanfarmaian’s practice.
The exhibition will be presented on the Second Level of the High’s Anne Cox Chambers Wing.
