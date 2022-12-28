Wine enthusiasts and arts supporters are invited to celebrate the 31st annual High Museum Atlanta Wine Auction with four event-filled days, March 22-25, 2023.
The Wine Auction is the largest fundraising event for the Museum and the biggest wine auction in the United States benefiting the arts, boasting more than $37 million raised over the last 30 years. Approximately 145 wineries and restaurants will participate this year as the Auction celebrates its 2023 theme, “Party with a Purpose,” in the tents at Atlantic Station.
Since it launched in 1993, the Auction has provided significant funding for the High’s exhibitions and education programs. The Paddle Raise, benefiting the Museum’s Art Access program, has raised more than $1.9 million since it began in 2006. These funds provide teacher resources and museum access to more than 125,000 students throughout the state each year.
"Last year was a record-breaking event, and we hope to see that trend continue with the Wine Auction’s 31st anniversary," Nancy and Holcombe T. Green Jr. director of the High Rand Suffolk said. "The ongoing generosity and overwhelming support from our community are unmatched at the Auction. We’re looking forward to working with our talented vintners, chefs and restaurant partners to provide delicious food, fantastic wines and quality time with friends, all in support of the High’s mission."
"The events slated for this year’s Auction are going to be incredible," Steven Hargrove, associate director, Wine Auction and special events for the High said. "Each year, we strive to provide an experience unlike any other that supports a pivotal Atlanta cultural institution. We’re excited to celebrate with friends, wine enthusiasts and community members alike while once again making history for the High."
The 2023 Wine Auction co-chairs are Audra Dial and Sandy Moon. Dial and her husband have attended the Auction for years, and they also served as Benefactor co-chairs of the event in 2022, which raised more than $3 million. Serving as an officer for both the Commanderie de Bordeaux and the Chaîne des Rotisseurs wine and food societies, Moon is well versed in the wine world and has been a part of the Wine Auction for the past 17 years.
The 2023 Special Guest of Honor is Sam Lando, owner of Lando Wines. After working with several global wine producers, Lando discovered his passion was working with Pinot Noir. In the middle of the 2012 vintage, Lando and his wife, Jennifer, decided to focus their efforts solely on winemaking.
From there, they built a small Pinot Noir-focused label that makes intense, elegant and balanced wines from the Russian River Valley and Sonoma Coast appellations. Lando has attended the Auction with his own label since 2014. Each year, his stellar auction lots have been crowd favorites, with last year’s lot raising more than $122,000.
This year’s Special Guest Chefs are Duane Nutter and Reggie Washington of Southern National. After departing One Flew South — the award-winning restaurant in Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport — in 2016, the pair founded Southern National’s first location in Mobile, Alabama, which earned a 2020 James Beard Award finalist title. Returning to Atlanta was always the plan, and they’re now opening a second location on Georgia Avenue in Atlanta’s Summerhill neighborhood. This edition of the restaurant is slated to offer Northwest- and Louisiana-inspired food, pulling inspiration from local cuisines of Nutter’s former hometowns in Washington and Louisiana.
For more information, visit www.highmuseumwine.org.
