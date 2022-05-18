Chastain Horse Park is building a new therapy center complete with new clinical spaces, visitors lounge and barn for at least 40 horses.
Atlanta-based, Macallan Construction, will be the official general contractor for Chastain Horse Park’s Healing through Horses construction project. This capital campaign project supports expansion of CHP’s nationally recognized Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship (PATH International) Premiere Accredited therapeutic program as well as their Boarder and School programs.
Located on city of Atlanta property that has operated as an equestrian facility since the 1930’s, CHP conducts more than 5,500 therapeutic sessions annually and fills over 1,250 volunteer slots monthly. Highlights of the project include a newly developed Therapeutic Horsemanship Center providing educational and clinical spaces, volunteer/visitor lounge, kitchenette, staff offices with heating and air conditioning and a new barn for 40 CHP-owned horses. Also included is a new Boarder Barn complete with new practice arena and several additional outdoor paddocks for horses.
“Macallan Construction is delighted to be working on this project with Chastain Horse Park,” Managing Principal of Macallan Construction Dean de Freitas said. “Being able to assist with such an important program that has a proven track record of a positive impact in our community is very meaningful to us.”
Macallan Construction will be collaborating with Architect Tim Adams, T.S. Adams Studio, and Program Manager Kevin Kern, Grove Street Partners, to ensure that Chastain Horse Park is able to continue all regularly-scheduled programming and to minimize the impact on their horses throughout the process.
“With these improvements, we will fulfill the significant demand for world-class equine-assisted activities and therapies, changing lives one session at a time,” Executive Director of Chastain Horse Park Trisha Gross said. “Existing structures have neared the end of their life expectancy and new structures, or major repairs, must take place, and we are happy to work with Macallan Construction to oversee all construction of this project.”
As one of the last urban horse parks in America, Chastain Horse Park serves individuals with a broad range of physical, cognitive and emotional abilities and all socioeconomic backgrounds. Due to the significant demand for services, the Chastain Horse Park Board has embarked on their Healing through Horses capital campaign to fulfill the significant demand for world-class equine-assisted activities and therapies.
Construction will start this month. For more information, visit www.chastainhorsepark.org/campaign.
