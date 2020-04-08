The Sandy Springs Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing woman.
According to a news release, Thelma Ferguson was last seen by her family March 23 after leaving her Sandy Springs home. She was last seen wearing gray pants and black shirt and driving a gray 2009 Honda Accord with Georgia license plate number RMZ5773.
Ferguson has ties in Ohio and California. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Gehricke at 770-551-5923 or rgehricke@sandyspringsga.gov.
