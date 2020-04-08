The Sandy Springs Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

According to a news release, Thelma Ferguson was last seen by her family March 23 after leaving her Sandy Springs home. She was last seen wearing gray pants and black shirt and driving a gray 2009 Honda Accord with Georgia license plate number RMZ5773.

Ferguson has ties in Ohio and California. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Gehricke at 770-551-5923 or rgehricke@sandyspringsga.gov.

A note to our readers

In these troubling times when we are all dealing with the coronavirus, local news is more valuable than ever. We have made the decision to give our readers free access during this crisis, but we ask that you would voluntarily support local journalism by signing up for a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you to keep seeing our valuable local coverage even after we have weathered this storm.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.