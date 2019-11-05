The Atlanta Police Department has announced a woman is missing and seeks the public’s help in finding her.
Alexis Crawford, 21, was reported missing and was last seen Oct. 29 at her home on McDaniel Street in southwest Atlanta. According to a police bulletin, she is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. Crawford was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, pink hooded sweatshirt and a cheetah print head scarf.
The police have released a photo showing her inside the business at 595 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. in southwest Atlanta, prior to her disappearance. It shows her in the clothing she was last known to be wearing and are the most recent photos available.
If anyone knows where Crawford is, they are asked to call the police at 404-546-4235.
