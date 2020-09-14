The Atlanta Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing woman who reportedly has dementia.

According to the police, Raquel Ornelas Barlowe, 67, was reported missing Sept. 11. Barlowe, who lives on Shady Valley Place in Atlanta, was last seen at 1073 Piedmont Ave. NE in Atlanta Sept. 11 at 1030 a.m. She was last known to be riding a multicolored bicycle.

Barlowe, who is biracial, is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 148 pounds, and has black/gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Detectives T. Fantauzzi or J. Rivers at 404-546-4235 or email them at tnfantauzzi@atlantaga.gov or jjrivers@alantaga.gov.

