The Atlanta Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing woman with dementia. It has also issued a Mattie’s Call, an alert for a missing elderly or disabled individual, in efforts to find her.
According to a police report, Diana Griffin, 74, of Atlanta, was last seen at her residence May 5 at about 6 p.m. She is described as a black female with salt and pepper hair, about 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with the words “Not my problem” on one side and black pants.
Griffin is reported to suffer from dementia and takes medication for her condition. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the police’s homicide/adult missing persons unit at 404-546-4235.
