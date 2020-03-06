The Atlanta Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing man.
According to an email from the police, a Mattie’s Call, also known as a missing person call, was issued by the department’s homicide/missing persons unit for Mitchell Lambert, 58, who was last seen March 1 at about 5:30 p.m.
Mitchell is African-American male who is about 6 feet tall and weighs 160 pounds. He was last seen at the O’Hern House, a facility for adults who are homeless and have chronic mental illness, located at 16 William H. Borders Drive SE in Atlanta. According to police, Mitchell has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, and a description of his clothing is currently unknown.
March 5 at about 3:35 p.m., officers were dispatched to the O’Hern House about a missing person. At that time the individual who had called the police said Mitchell “has not been seen or heard from since March 1.”
“The department’s K-9 unit and other officers responded to the scene to assist the responding officer and investigators in locating Mitchell but were unsuccessful. The investigation continues,” the police stated.
Mitchell’s case number is 200651311. If anyone has information on his whereabouts or has seen him, call 911 or the police’s homicide/adult missing persons unit at 404-546-4235.
