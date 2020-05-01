For the second day in a row, the Atlanta Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing man. It has also issued a Mattie’s Call, an alert for a missing elderly or disabled individual, in efforts to find him.
A day after announcing Billy James Smith, 66, who lives in Atlanta’s Vine City community, was missing, the department said it’s also trying to find James Brittain Sr., 73, according to a news release. He was reported missing by his daughter.
Brittain, who lives in Franklin, was airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital April 29 after suffering a stroke. He has diminished cognitive abilities and has limited vision in one eye. Brittain cannot speak and will not be able to say his name.
Brittain was last seen at 80 Jesse Hill Jr. Drive SE in Atlanta (Grady’s address) May 1 at about 9 am. He is described as a white male with gray hair and blue eyes and was wearing a blue plaid shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the police’s homicide/adult missing persons unit at 404-546-4235.
