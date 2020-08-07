The Atlanta Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl.
According to a news release, the girl, Amoore Murphy, was last seen Aug. 3 at about 6:30 p.m. getting into a rideshare vehicle, a silver Chevy Impala or Malibu, at her home on King Charles Road in southwest Atlanta. But that car is not a suspect vehicle, police stated in a follow-up email.
She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and white and gold sneakers. Amoore has black hair which is dyed blond and is about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the police’s youth squad unit at 404-546-4260.
