The Atlanta Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect and has released a sketch of the man.
According to a police report, June 22 at about 7 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call at 3770 Zip Industrial Blvd. in southeast Atlanta regarding a business robbery.
“The victim advised the suspect entered the store and advised he wanted to discuss selling him carpet,” the police stated in a news release. “The victim let the suspect in the office area to talk, and upon entering, the suspect produced a handgun, tied up the victim and robbed the business. Investigators met with the victim and were able to put together a sketch of the suspect.”
According to the police report, the suspect stole about $2,500 from the business' safe and another $172 from the victim's wallet, plus the victim's cellphone and keys to his house, car and two other vehicles parked at the business.
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers. Information can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.stopcrimeatl.com. Individuals do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.
