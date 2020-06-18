The Atlanta Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a suspect accused of killing three homeless individuals earlier this month.
According to a news release, a black male suspect is wanted in the murder of a homeless person on three different dates between June 1 and 15 in the following downtown Atlanta locations:
♦ June 1: at the intersection of Piedmont Avenue and Baker Street at about 10:30 a.m.
♦ June 11: at Whitehall Street where it passes over Ted Turner Drive at about 5:30 p.m.
♦ June 15: at the intersection of Pryor and Rawson streets at about 8:55 a.m.
The public is asked not to approach the suspect since he is considered armed and dangerous. If you see the suspect or know who he is, call 911, Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or the police’s homicide unit at 404-546-4235.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.