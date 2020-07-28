080520_MNS_APD_burglary_001 burglary suspect

This image of the burglary suspect was taken from surveillance video at the Solstice Morningside apartment homes’ leasing office.

 Special Photo

The Atlanta Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a burglary suspect.

According to a news release, a man stole two HP laptops from the Solstice Morningside apartment homes’ leasing office on Cheshire Bridge Road in the city’s Morningside community July 24.

“Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident,” the release stated. “The investigation continues.”

The suspect was captured on surveillance video while committing the crime (see the two videos shown at left).

Any information on the case can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477, online www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Individuals do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect.

