The Atlanta Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a burglary suspect.
According to a news release, a man stole two HP laptops from the Solstice Morningside apartment homes’ leasing office on Cheshire Bridge Road in the city’s Morningside community July 24.
“Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident,” the release stated. “The investigation continues.”
The suspect was captured on surveillance video while committing the crime (see the two videos shown at left).
Any information on the case can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477, online www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Individuals do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.