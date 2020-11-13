The Atlanta Police Department’s special victims unit is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman near Lenox Square mall in Buckhead.
According to a news release, on Nov. 6 at about 7 p.m., a male suspect sexually assaulted a female victim near the mall. Security video captured images of the suspect entering Lenox. He is described as a Black male in his mid-30s, about 5 feet, 9 inches tall, with a slim to medium build and a short haircut. The suspect was last seen wearing a black jacket and light-colored blue jeans and carrying a black backpack.
The police have released a photo and video of the suspect.
Anyone with information on his identity is asked to call 911 or contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Information on the case can be submitted anonymously by calling 404-577-8477 or visiting www.stopcrimeatl.com. Callers do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.