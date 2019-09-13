The Sandy Springs Police Department is investigating an apparent parental abduction.
According to police, Sept. 12 at about 3 p.m., Dederick Floyd, 33, entered Woodland Elementary School in Sandy Springs and took his son, Xavier, 10, without authorization. The two left the school in an unknown vehicle. Floyd is not the custodial parent and may be attempting to leave the state with the child.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Dederick Floyd or Xavier Floyd is asked to contact police detectives at 770-551-2570 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Information also can be submitted anonymously to detectives or to the Crime Stoppers tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.stopcrimeatl.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.