The Atlanta Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect who robbed a man at gunpoint inside a Buckhead apartment building.
According to a news release, officers received a 911 call about a pedestrian robbery at The Huntley apartment building, 1000 Park Ave. NE. When they arrived, they met with a man who said he was robbed at gunpoint. According to a preliminary police report, the suspect threw the victim down and stole his Burberry backpack along with his credit/debit cards and $900 in cash.
“Preliminary investigation indicates the victim was waiting for the elevator inside of the location when he was confronted by a male suspect who produced a firearm and demanded his belongings,” the release stated. “… The investigation continues at this time.”
The police have released a video of the incident, which shows the suspect pointing a gun at the victim in the building’s lobby.
He is a Black male and was wearing a black hood, a black shirt or sweatshirt, black jeans and a skull cap. To view the video, visit https://youtu.be/2uGm2cq8ivY.
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta by calling or texting 404-577- 8477 or visiting atlantapolicefoundation.org/programs/crime-stoppers. Individuals do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.
