The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the National Shooting Sports Foundation, the trade association for the firearms industry, are offering a reward of $10,000 ($5,000 each) for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects wanted for stealing nearly 50 guns late last month.
They were stolen by looters who were part of a group of individuals who broke into and took items from several Atlanta businesses and homes amid protests over the deaths of black individuals at the hands of white former or current police officers.
A total of 43 handguns were stolen from Chuck’s Firearms, located on Miami Circle in Buckhead, at about 2:30 a.m. May 29, said Jack Lesher, its previous owner who still works there as a consultant.
The looting, riots and acts of violence occurred as others peacefully protested in Atlanta and other cities nationwide in response to the May 25 death of George Floyd in a Minneapolis and the recent deaths of Arhmad Arbery in Brunswick and Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky.
Lesher said the 43 handguns stolen at Chuck’s Firearms were worth between $500 and $4,500 each.
“There’s a feeling they were opportunists,” he said. “They were looking for opportunities to break in and take stuff. That’s the thought pattern.
“It’s very discouraging, but I don’t know much more than that because it’s still an open investigation. They took advantage of a situation where the police were grossly overwhelmed that night. It appears to me that the people who did it, based on the evidence so far, they were not part of the righteous protesters but up to thievery.”
In a news release, Arthur Peralta, the ATF’s Atlanta field division special agent in charge, said, “We take this crime very seriously. Firearms trafficking is a serious offense that results in significant federal prison time for the person or persons responsible.”
The $10,000 reward is part of a larger national cooperative initiative between the foundation and ATF in which the former matches the latter rewards in cases involving the theft of firearms from federally licensed firearms retailers. According to the release, ATF works closely with members of the firearms industry to curb the criminal acquisition and misuse of firearms.
Anyone with information about this crime should contact ATF by calling 1-800-283-8477, emailing atftips@atf.gov or visiting www.atf.gov/contact/atf-tips. Tips can be submitted anonymously using the Reportit app or by visiting www.reportit.com.
