110420_MNS_APD_race_suspects suspects

The Atlanta Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying these four suspects accused of blocking a road near where illegal street racing was taking place.

 Special Photo

The Atlanta Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying four suspects that were part of a group that shut down an intersection near where illegal street racing was taking place during the weekend of Oct. 16 through 18.

According to a news release, the men blocked a marked patrol car from getting through the intersection of Northside Drive near Interstate 75 and even threw a firework toward the police vehicle.

“We aim to stop this illegal and disruptive activity and hold accountable those who participate in this dangerous behavior and bring them to justice,” the police stated in the release.

If anyone can identify one or more of the four men pictured, call Sgt. Rodney Smither in the auto crimes enforcement unit at 404-209-5250 or call Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta anonymously at 404-577-8477.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.