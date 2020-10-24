The Atlanta Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying four suspects that were part of a group that shut down an intersection near where illegal street racing was taking place during the weekend of Oct. 16 through 18.
According to a news release, the men blocked a marked patrol car from getting through the intersection of Northside Drive near Interstate 75 and even threw a firework toward the police vehicle.
“We aim to stop this illegal and disruptive activity and hold accountable those who participate in this dangerous behavior and bring them to justice,” the police stated in the release.
If anyone can identify one or more of the four men pictured, call Sgt. Rodney Smither in the auto crimes enforcement unit at 404-209-5250 or call Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta anonymously at 404-577-8477.
