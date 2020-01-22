The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects involved in a vehicle theft that took place earlier this month in west Midtown.
According to an email from the police, two men are accused of stealing a car at 930 Howell Mill Road Jan. 13 at about 11:12 p.m.
“The victim stated he last parked his vehicle, a 2018 white Infiniti Q70 with New Jersey license plates, G38LHB, on the third level of a parking deck,” police stated. “(The) preliminary investigation indicates the suspects were able to gain entry into victim’s vehicle and drive away from the location using a spare key fob placed inside the glove compartment. Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation continues.”
The police have posted online a video showing the suspects at https://youtu.be/ATIN8rVgjbw. Note that one suspect is seen only briefly on the far right at the beginning of the video.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers, and tips can be submitted anonymously at 404-577-8477 or online at www.stopcrimeatl.com. Witnesses do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.
