The Atlanta Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding three suspects wanted in a recent shooting in Buckhead.
According to a preliminary police report, Jan. 3 at about 2:03 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call about at least one individual being shot outside the Blue Restaurant & Lounge located at 262 Pharr Road. When they arrived, they found two males and one female who had multiple gunshot wounds.
“The victims were alert, conscious and breathing and transported to the hospital for treatment,” the report stated. “Preliminary investigations indicate the victims were shot by a male suspect who discharged a firearm from the passenger’s side of a white four-door sedan. The driver also appears to be a male suspect. The suspect vehicle was last seen fleeing in the direction of Pharr Road. The investigation remains ongoing at this time.”
The first suspect is described as a Black male wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, a black and white camouflage jacket and dark pants. The second suspect is described as a Black male wearing a black baseball cap on backwards, glasses, a white T-shirt, a dark jacket and dark pants. The third suspect, the driver, is described as a Black male wearing a dark shirt. They were seen getting away in a white Nissan Rogue or other Nissan SUV.
Anyone with information on the suspects or their vehicle is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Information can be submitted anonymously to its tip line at 404-577-8477 or online at http://bit.ly/3i0F6OY. Witnesses do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $5,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspects.
Go to Lenox mall, it's the new Chicago. Thx Keisha Bottoms.
