Harry Potter: The Exhibition now enters its final weeks at 200 Peachtree in Downtown Atlanta.
The exhibition will close Feb. 28, having welcomed fans of the Wizarding World across the state of Georgia and beyond, including visits from those in all 50 states, 44 countries, and 6 continents.
The iconic experience invites fans to experience the behind the scenes magic firsthand. As the exhibition heads into the closing weeks, visitors are encouraged to bring a friend on “Two For One Tuesdays,” a brand new ticket offering that gives guests a fantastic paired price for a limited time.
Harry Potter: The Exhibition Atlanta allows fans the chance to celebrate the wonder of the Harry Potter series as well as and the wider Wizarding World in this unique and interactive way. Upon check in, personalize your experience by picking your Hogwarts house, Patronus and favorite character wand and then earn points for your house throughout the adventure.
The spacious galleries encompass over 38,000 sq. ft. giving visitors the unique opportunity to go behind the scenes, engage and walk-through iconic environments including The Great Hall, Hogwarts classrooms, Hagrid’s Hut and The Forbidden Forest. Test your Quidditch skills, place your name on Marauder’s Map and see film costumes, props and artifacts up close in the incredible Exhibition.
To top off the one-of-a-kind experience, the Café features an inspired food and beverage menu, including savory and sweet items and specially themed drinks such as “The Philosopher’s Stone,” a special mix of cranberry, lime and pineapple juices with a splash of soda and an Edible Smoke Bubble, completing the magical presentation.
Guests also can enjoy the retail store with official licensed collectibles and treats including bespoke art from MinaLima, the graphic design duo from the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films, bottled Butterbeer, notable snacks like Chocolate Frogs and Bertie Botts Every-Flavor Jelly Beans, and exclusive Harry Potter: The Exhibition Atlanta items only available in store and online for a limited time. The store and Cafe are open to the public and do not require an Exhibition ticket to visit.
"This will be the only time my fellow Atlantans will have the chance to see this immersive exhibition with hundreds of original props and costumes that were actually used in the movies," President and CEO of Imagine Exhibitions Tom Zaller said. "With only weeks left, this is a must see for all fans of Harry Potter!"
Tickets are available now through Feb. 28. The Exhibition is open Sunday through Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Tickets are available for purchase here and start at $25 for children (12 and under) and $29 for adults (13 and over), excluding taxes and fees. Additional ticket offerings include the Flextime ticket starting at $59, good for any time or day, as well as a VIP ticket package good for any time on the date selected and includes a commemorative lanyard, complimentary audio guide and a $10 voucher to be used in the retail store at the Exhibition.
Visit www.HarryPotterExhibition.com to register for updates on the experience.
