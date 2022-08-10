The Harry Potter Film Concert Series returns to Atlanta Symphony Hall with "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix" in Concert, the fifth film in the Harry Potter series.
On March 10, 11 and 12, 2023, Justin Freer will conduct the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra in performing the magical score live while the entire film plays in high-definition on a 40-foot screen.
In 2016, CineConcerts and Warner Bros. Consumer Products announced the Harry Potter Film Concert Series, a global concert tour celebrating the Harry Potter films. Since the world premiere of "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone" in Concert in 2016, more than 3 million fans have enjoyed this magical experience from The Wizarding World, which is scheduled to include more than 1,434 performances across more than 48 countries worldwide through 2022.
"The Harry Potter film series is a once-in-a-lifetime cultural phenomenon that continues to delight millions of fans around the world," Freer said. "It is with great pleasure that we bring fans for the first time ever an opportunity to experience the award-winning music scores played live by a symphony orchestra, all while the beloved film is simultaneously projected onto the big screen. This is truly an unforgettable event.”
In "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix," the rebellion begins. Lord Voldemort is back, but the Ministry of Magic tries to keep a lid on the truth – including appointing a new, power-hungry Defense Against the Dark Arts professor at Hogwarts. Ron and Hermione convince Harry to secretly train students for the wizarding war ahead.
Nominated for a World Soundtrack Discovery Award, composer Nicholas Hooper uses experimental techniques and unique instruments to compose two new main themes reflecting not only Dolores Umbridge but Voldemort’s inflection into Harry’s psyche. By using Japanese Taiko drums, Hooper allows a deeper and more nefarious undercurrent to permeate the magical adventure of Harry and his friends as they prepare for the wizarding war ahead.
"Harry Potter is synonymous with excitement around the world and we hope that by performing this incredible music with the full movie, audiences will enjoy returning to the Wizarding World," Concert Producer for the Harry Potter Film Concert Series Brady Beaubien said.
Tickets go on sale Aug. 12 at noon via ticketmaster.com for Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix in Concert.
For more information on the Harry Potter Film Concert Series, please visit www.harrypotterinconcert.com.
