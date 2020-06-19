A suspect accused of murdering three homeless individuals in Atlanta has been arrested in Gwinnett County.
According to an emailed update from the Atlanta Police Department, the suspect, identified as David Lee, 29, was arrested by Gwinnett County Police Department officers June 19. His arrest came two days after the Atlanta Police sent the media photos of the suspect and a news release stating it was seeking the public’s help in identifying him, and media outlets reported the news.
“The (Gwinnett) homicide detectives were able to identify Mr. Lee from citizen/viewer tips they received,” said Officer Steve Avery, an Atlanta Police spokesman.
Lee is accused of shooting to death Timothy Smith, Curtis Cockrell and Maxine McDonald in downtown Atlanta between June 1 and 15:
♦ June 1: at the intersection of Piedmont Avenue and Baker Street at about 10:30 a.m.
♦ June 11: at Whitehall Street where it passes over Ted Turner Drive at about 5:30 p.m.
♦ June 15: at the intersection of Pryor and Rawson streets at about 8:55 a.m.
