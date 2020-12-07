A gun inside a man’s pants was accidentally fired while inside Lenox Square mall’s Neiman Marcus store, with no injuries reported, the Atlanta Police Department stated.
According to a preliminary report, Dec. 5 at about 6 p.m., officers were called to the store, located at 3393 Peachtree Road, regarding a shot fired there. Once they arrived, they interviewed witnesses who originally said there may have been a dispute between two individuals at Neiman Marcus. But after gathering more information, they determined there was no argument.
“Instead, a male was walking through the store and adjusting his pants when the firearm he had in his waistband discharged,” the police stated. “It appears the shot was accidental and no one was injured by the bullet. The male ran from the scene and has not been located. Officers continue the investigation and are working to identify the man.”
This is the second time shots have been fired inside the Neiman Marcus store and the third shooting inside a Lenox business in the past two months. Oct. 16, four men robbed another man at Neiman Marcus, and the victim fired his gun to defend himself. Two of the four suspects in the case were arrested along with the victim, who is a convicted felon with an outstanding warrant out against him.
Nov. 20, a man was shot in the buttocks following a verbal dispute with a group of men. One suspect was arrested but the others remain at large.
“We urge gun owners to be responsible and we would recommend they leave their firearms at home while they are out shopping in public areas,” the police stated. “Instances like this are unacceptable and we expect more from those who choose to carry firearms. Gun ownership is a responsibility no one should take lightly.”
