Do you recycle?
That’s the question the city of Atlanta and a handful of other organizations are asking residents of multifamily properties with a new initiative encouraging individuals to recycle items.
According to a July 13 news release, the city is partnering with The Recycling Partnership, Live Thrive, Atlanta Housing, Livable Buckhead, Georgia Recycling Coalition, Atlanta Recycles and the Atlanta Apartment Association for the Do You Recycle? Challenge.
The challenge is only for residents living in apartments and is aimed at increase recycling participation and improving the quality of recyclables being diverted from landfills. According to the release, the city nearly 1,500 multifamily properties representing about 140,000 households.
The challenge is building off the success of a pilot program The Recycling Partnership conducted earlier this year in Atlanta with almost 5,000 residents in 10 apartment buildings owned by Amli Residential and Gables Residential.
“As part of our three-year commitment to the city of Atlanta, funded in part by The Coca-Cola Foundation, The Recycling Partnership is excited to offer multifamily properties across the city resources that will keep valuable recyclables out of landfills while improving the quality of recyclables that can be used as feedstock for Georgia’s continuously-growing recycling industry,” Cecilia Shutters, community program manager for The Recycling Partnership, said in the release. “Using our best-in-class education and outreach materials, property managers will work directly with local community partners to drive measurable change through the Do You Recycle? Challenge.”
Participating properties will use a newly developed version of Zabble’s measurement app to track and gauge progress.
Live Thrive, an Atlanta-based recycling nonprofit, will serve as the community hub for the challenge. Last year Live Thrive’s Hard to Recycle Materials (CHaRM) Center diverted 1,370 tons from landfills, much from multifamily residents.
“Live Thrive is thrilled to be hosting the Do You Recycle? Challenge alongside The Recycling Partnership and the incredible group of change-making organizations who will work together to help multifamily properties do even more to make a positive impact for their communities, their city, and the planet,” Live Thrive Executive Director Peggy Whitlow Ratcliffe said in the release.
For more information about the challenge, visit communitiesforrecycling.org/atlanta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.