Local lawmakers and leaders are reiterating their stance on abortion after the U.S. Supreme Court draft to overturn Roe vs. Wade was released by Politico May 2.
Written by Justice Samuel Alito, the 98-page draft is labeled as the "Opinion of the Court" and seeks to overturn the 1992 court decision. The document was circulated among judges Feb. 10. If the draft were adopted, the court would also rule in favor of Mississippi's most restrictive law, making most abortions illegal after 15 weeks of pregnancy.
"We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled," Alito writes in the document. "It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives."
Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed that the document is authentic and is ordering an investigation into the leak.
"Roe was egregiously wrong from the start," Alito writes. "Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences. And far from bringing about a national settlement of the abortion issue, Roe and Casey have enflamed debate and deepened division."
Gov. Brian Kemp released a statement reaffirming his pro-life stance and agreeing with the draft.
"Under my leadership, Georgia will remain a state that values life at all stages, and as we anticipate the U.S. Supreme Court's decision, Georgians should rest assured that I will continue to fight for the strongest pro-life law in the country," Kemp said. "I fully support the Supreme Court's decision to open an investigation into this unprecedented breach of protocol."
Governor candidate David Perdue also released a statement calling on Kemp to take action.
"I was extremely disappointed by the Governor’s bureaucratic response to the news that the Supreme Court may soon overturn Roe v. Wade," Perdue said. "Georgia voters deserve to know where their Governor stands on this issue. I’m calling on Brian Kemp to join me in calling for an immediate special session of the legislature to ban abortion in Georgia after Roe v. Wade is overturned. You are either going to fight for the sanctity of life or you’re not."
Kemp has been vocal about his stance against abortion, signing Georgia's most restrictive abortion law in 2019. Known as the "Heartbeat Bill," the law bans abortions after six weeks. The bill makes exceptions for rape and incest, but only if the woman files a police report.
According to the Fulton County District Attorney's Office, as of Jan. 4, 2022, there are 2,400 unexamined rape kits in the Georgia Bureau of Investigation lab within the county alone. The kits date back to the 1980s and 1990s, according to attorneys.
Emory law professor Fred Smith told 11Alive that the potential overturning of Roe vs. Wade could result in other rulings being tossed out.
"One question going forward is what this is going to mean for other rights that come from the constitutional right to privacy, like the right to marriage, like the right to contraception," Smith said.
Democratic leaders such as Sen. Jon Ossoff and governor candidate Stacey Abrams released statements against the Supreme Court's draft.
“If the Court strikes down Roe v. Wade, the lives, health, privacy, and liberty of women nationwide will be relentlessly attacked by extreme laws that threaten women and their health care providers with imprisonment when a woman makes the deeply personal medical choice to terminate a pregnancy — even early in the first trimester," Ossoff said. "An overwhelming majority of Americans believe women should be free to make their own medical decisions about reproductive health in private consultation with their doctors and support the standards established in Roe v. Wade."
"As a woman, I am enraged by the continued assault on our right to control our bodies + our futures," Abrams said. "As an American, I am appalled by the SCOTUS breach & its implications."
Chief Justice Roberts has stressed that the draft "does not represent a decision by the Court or the final position of any member on the issues in the case."
According to Politico, a final decision will likely be released in the next two months.
