Nov 2, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Braves players celebrate on the field after defeating the Houston Astros in game six of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Adam Duvall celebrates after defeating the Houston Astros in game six of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Eddie Rosario carries the Commissioner's Trophy off the field after defeating the Houston Astros in game six of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Braves players celebrate on the field after defeating the Houston Astros in game six of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Thomas Shea
Nov 2, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Adam Duvall celebrates after defeating the Houston Astros in game six of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Troy Taormina
Nov 2, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Eddie Rosario carries the Commissioner's Trophy off the field after defeating the Houston Astros in game six of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Fulton County Schools is joining in celebrating the Braves' historic World Series win by closing down all schools and facilities Nov. 5.
The school system announced the closure on Twitter Nov. 3. the Braves beat the Houston Astros 7-0 Tuesday night, winning the World Series.
Fulton County Schools joins the metro Atlanta region and fans everywhere in celebrating the World Champion Atlanta Braves. All schools and administrative offices, will be closed this Friday, November 5th. Go @Braves! pic.twitter.com/Kov2DAkOwx
The Cobb County Schools District and Marietta City Schools also announced they would be closed on Friday.
The Braves announced a parade will be held Friday, in both Cobb County and Atlanta. Atlanta has not yet solidified where the parade will be held, but the Cobb County portion of the parade will begin at 1 p.m. after the event in Atlanta. According to 11ALive, the Braves will travel down the interstate to Cumberland Boulevard for a short parade to Truist Park for a ticketed event inside the stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.