Georgia Festival of Trees will kick off the holiday season with a five-day festival featuring a dazzling display of Christmas trees, wreaths, centerpieces and nativities for auction, live entertainment and goodies from local vendors at the Georgia World Congress Center from Nov. 30 through Dec. 4.
Slated to be a pioneering family tradition for years to come, proceeds from the event and holiday tree sales will benefit Wellspring Living, a local nonprofit organization that supports and serves survivors of human trafficking in metro Atlanta. With the aim to strengthen the community through charitable engagement and holiday spirit, Georgia Festival of Trees President and CEO Angie Ulibarri said she is thrilled to bring the beloved event back to the city.
“The Christmas season represents warmth and hope for the future, which is exactly what Georgia Festival of Trees offers to all who will walk through the doors of our winter wonderland at the Georgia World Congress Center,” Ulibarri said. “We want this event to unite the community, spread joy and light, and become a memorable experience for families in Atlanta for many years.”
Each tree, wreath, centerpiece and nativity at the festival is designed, decorated and donated by individuals and organizations in metro Atlanta, providing a unique array of options for those looking to take home holiday décor for the season.
Guests are also invited to the Opening Night Auction, a semi-formal event where attendees have the opportunity to purchase designer Christmas trees and other beautiful décor Nov. 30 at 6:30 p.m. Small trees that are five feet or less can be picked up at the festival beginning Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. through Dec. 5 at 2 p.m. Large trees six feet or higher will be delivered and set up at the buyer’s home or office Dec. 5.
This year’s Georgia Festival of Trees presenting sponsor is Atlanta Gas Light who services around 1.7 million customers in Georgia.
“We love this city and couldn’t be happier to partner with Georgia Festival of Trees to support the mission of Wellspring Living,” Atlanta Gas Light CEO Pedro Cherry said. “Because of its extensive logistical infrastructure, Atlanta is susceptible to the nationwide human trafficking crisis. With this partnership, we can help spread holiday cheer while shining a light on the challenges facing the most vulnerable members of our community.”
Atlanta Gas Light employees are uniquely positioned to support the fight against human trafficking. Since they are often required to work within homes and businesses, employees are trained on how to identify potential human trafficking scenarios and report them to authorities for help.
“We’re honored and excited to partner with Georgia Festival of Trees, and hope this event can highlight how passionate we are about the work we’re doing every day for our participants,” executive director of Wellspring Living Mary Frances Bowley said. “There is no cookie cutter example of sex trafficking or exploitation as each individual we serve has their own story and a unique set of needs. It’s our focus to meet survivors where they are and create a safe place for them to heal and thrive."
In addition to the display of trees, live entertainment and shopping, there will be a number of children’s activities, games and crafts. Santa and his sleigh will also be available for photos at various times during the festival. Santa and his elves will also be traveling to the College Football Hall of Fame on Friday, Dec. 3 from noon to 2 p.m. for photo opportunities. Those who wish to visit the College Football Hall of Fame and Georgia Festival of Trees can take advantage of a co-branded ticket, which will be available for purchase on gafestivaloftrees.org.
Tickets to the Georgia Festival of Trees are $15 with free admission for children under two. The Georgia World Congress Center is at 285 Andrew Young International Blvd. Northwest, Atlanta, Georgia 30313.
For a schedule of events, to purchase tickets, sign up to volunteer or learn more about the Georgia Festival of Trees visit gafestivaloftrees.org.
