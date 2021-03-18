As part of the Atlanta sewer system’s permit renewal process, the Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) is hosting a public comment period that has been extended to April 1.
Each municipality’s permit is required by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency through the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System program created by the federal Clean Water Act in 1972. The permits must be renewed every five years and require an approval process that includes a 30-day public comment period. The current permit, dating back to 2015, expired Aug. 31 and the 2020 one was to take effect in September.
But partly because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the entire process has been delayed. The public comment period, which opened Dec. 28, was originally supposed to close Feb. 1, but it was lengthened to April 1 so more residents could voice their opinions on the permit application and so a public hearing could be held virtually. It will take place via Zoom March 30 at 7 p.m.
“EPD strives to reissue permits before the permit expiration date,” EPD spokesman Kevin Chambers said. “However, in some instances, permits cannot be reissued prior to their expiration date for a variety of reasons, i.e. technically challenging applications may take longer than 180 days to process.”
In July, weeks before the 2020 permit’s original due date, the Neighbor reported that the city’s application for one of its sewer system facilities provided the location for its point-source discharge as Peachtree Creek, even though it is supposed to be the Chattahoochee River, as mandated by the state.
Also, an update document that supersedes the permit application also listed Peachtree Creek as the point-source discharge.
Both documents, obtained by the Neighbor but also available through a Georgia Open Records Act request, provided the latitude and longitude (33.826934, -84.454240) for the point-source discharge for receiving waters from the West Water Quality Control Facility, also known as the special combined sewer overflow facility on the R.M. Clayton property, as Peachtree Creek (see page 6). A simple Google map search will pinpoint the location.
At the time Chambers said the mistakes mentioned on the maps would be corrected before the application is approved and the 2020 permit is issued. In response to follow-up questions about the application, he said all documents pertaining to the permit application would be fixed before the public comment period began.
But eight months later, while the update document has been fixed, the incorrect latitude and longitude are still on the first document, labeled as “NPDES Form 2A Form,” posted online with the permit application for public view (and also shown at left).
The Neighbor has emailed Chambers a follow-up message seeking comment on the issue and is awaiting his response.
Residents who want to participate in the public hearing via Zoom can do so by visiting http://bit.ly/3eXc7fz. To take part by phone, call 1-877-853-5247 (toll-free). The meeting ID is 968 9136 4173, and the meeting passcode is 572750.
To view the documents online or submit a public comment, visit http://bit.ly/3bURhLB. Then type "Atlanta" for city, "Fulton" for county and either "West Area CSO" or "East Area CSO" for facility name and click on the "Search" button.
