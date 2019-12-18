As the holidays approach, the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) is providing some traffic relief to drivers and shoppers starting this weekend.
GDOT announced it is suspending construction-related lane closures on heavily traveled interstate highways and state routes near major shopping areas and tourist locations, such as Buckhead, beginning Dec. 21 at 6 a.m. Those lanes will not be closed again until Dec. 26 at 10 p.m. but will reopen from Dec. 31 at 6 p.m. to Jan. 2 at 5 a.m. for the New Year’s Day holiday period.
“We anticipate heavy traffic throughout Georgia as people visit family and friends, shop and attend holiday events. In order to provide a safe and less congested roadway, we are limiting construction-related lane closures,” GOT State Construction Engineer John D. Hancock said in a news release.
GDOT also suspended the lane closures on interstates and busy state highways during the Thanksgiving holiday period.
While lane closures will be suspended, GDOT encourages travelers to exercise caution as work zone crews may still be in close proximity to highways, and safety concerns may require some long-term lane closures to remain in place. Also, incident management or emergency, maintenance-related lane closures could become necessary at any time on any route.
GDOT also asks residents to avoid drinking and driving during the holidays by having a designated driver or using a taxi or ride-share service.
For up-to-date information about travel conditions on Georgia’s interstates and state routes, call 511 or visit www.511ga.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.