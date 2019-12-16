A local nonprofit will host a Buckhead rally Dec. 17 at 5:30 p.m. demanding President Donald Trump’s impeachment.
The Georgia Alliance for Social Justice, a local nonprofit that “works to mobilize collective action to create change at the local, state and federal levels,” according to its website, will host the rally outside U.S. Sen. David Perdue’s office on Peachtree Road.
According to a news release, it is one of several Nobody Is Above the Law rallies the alliance and other similar organizations will hold a day before the U.S. House is expected to vote on two articles of impeachment for Trump.
“We knew that Georgians would want to raise their voices in support of impeachment, so we put the word out that we would host this event in Atlanta," Janel Green, the alliance’s executive director, said in a news release. "Over 2,000 people have signed up to attend the rally, and we expect more to join by Tuesday."
Protesters will show their support for the impeachment vote in the House of Representatives and demand that the Senate also fulfills its constitutional duty by removing Trump from office. Speakers at the event include representatives from organizations such as Planned Parenthood Southeast Advocates, the NAACP’s Atlanta chapter, Common Cause Georgia, Georgia Equality, Black Voters Matter and more.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/events/818263301903966.
