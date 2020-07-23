The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) announced its contractors will close Northside Drive (Georgia 3) in Buckhead between Wesley Drive and Peachtree Battle Avenue for 90 days starting Sept. 8 as part of the Northside bridge replacement project.
Detours will be set up to route vehicles around the area. Northside traffic bound for Woodward Way or points north should use Interstate 75 north to the West Paces Ferry Road exit and then travel to Northside Parkway. Northside traffic bound for Wesley Drive or points south of Wesley should use the Northside exit from I-75.
Georgia 3/Northside Drive/Northside Parkway between I-75 and West Paces Ferry will be closed to all trucks and open to local traffic only. Visitors to the Bobby Jones Golf Course and Bitsy Grant Tennis Center can continue to use the Northside entrance/exit to access these businesses.
This 90-day closure and detour will allow for continuous construction of the roadway bridge and utility/pedestrian bridge over Peachtree Creek just south of the intersection of Northside and Woodward Way/Sagamore Way. Construction will raise the existing road to meet new higher bridge elevations. This extended closure will provide traffic-free time and space needed to bring in large construction equipment and expanded work crews.
“GDOT would like to thank the Northside Drive community and our contractors for their partnership in developing a feasible plan to allow continuous, 24/7 work on this project,” GDOT Metro Atlanta District Engineer Kathy Zahul said in a news release. “The alternative plans would have called for extended closures and constant movement of large equipment to the work area over many, many months. This 90-day plan is cost- and time-effective and will deliver this project to the community quicker and easier.”
The plans for the closure and detour were finalized after extensive input from the residents, businesses and elected officials in the project area, including a July 7 virtual meeting, and GDOT has remained in constant communication with the affected community regarding the need for and timing of these activities.
The $18 million project will address the structural deficiencies of the Northside bridge over Peachtree Creek, built in 1926. The project will replace the extensive water and sewer utility facilities in the area to accommodate current and future customer usage and connect the Northside pedestrian bridge to the Atlanta BeltLine. It is expected to be finished in August 2021.
For more information, visit https://bit.ly/32NnKPP.
