Drivers tired of riding over potholes and rugged pavement on Georgia 400 in Buckhead and Sandy Springs can rejoice.
In an April 9 news release on multiple projects, the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) announced it has awarded a $4.98 million bid to C.W. Matthews Contracting Co. Inc. for 6.3 miles of milling, inlay and plant mix resurfacing on 400 from north of Interstate 85 to south of Johnson Ferry Road in Fulton County.
C.W. Matthews is the same company that rebuilt the Interstate 85 bridge in northeast Atlanta that burned down in 2017. The resurfacing project, one of 15 projects bids were awarded for statewide in late March, is expected to be completed Feb. 28.
