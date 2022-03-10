Gateway Center co-founder and Atlanta humanitarian Jack Hardin was awarded Buckhead Rotary's Robert Ross Johnson Humanitarian Award for his work fighting homelessness in Atlanta.
Hardin was presented with the award at the March 7 Rotary Club of Buckhead meeting. The club created the Rev. Robert Ross Johnson Humanitarian Award in 2000 in honor of its late member, Rev. Robert Johnson. The Club presents the award annually to a non-Buckhead Rotarian who exemplifies the Rotary motto of “Service Above Self” and has made a significant contribution to humanitarian efforts in the community.
Hardin was Co-founder of Rogers and Hardin LLP in 1976 and remained Co-managing Partner until the merger with Smith Gambrell Russell Law Firm in late 2021. When Hardin arrived in Atlanta after starting his legal career in New York, it didn’t take him long to recognize homelessness as a major problem in the city and to begin attacking it.
He has since been involved in almost every aspect of homelessness relief, but his two major roles today are Co-chair of the Regional Commission on Homelessness and Chairman and Co-founder of the Gateway Center.
Gateway works to end homelessness in metro Atlanta through therapeutic and community collaboration and has served tens of thousands since it opened its doors in 2005. The organization provides a trauma informed and client-centered environment where individuals can receive the tools they need to end their homelessness and achieve self-sufficiency.
"It is not the fault of the people experiencing homelessness," Hardin said. "It is not a moral error that they made. It's a need that we need to address because they're confronting barriers that we've been fortunate enough not to have to confront."
Hardin said he is often asked what people can do to help eliminate homelessness. His answer? Change the narrative and bust the myths of homelessness.
"It's not inevitable and it's not the result of a bad decision," Hardin said. "Is it a bad decision to be born in a poor neighborhood? Is it a bad decision to be bipolar or schizophrenic or with some other disability?"
According to Atlanta Mission, Atlanta is home to over one-third of the state’s homeless population of nearly 10,000 people. Of those estimated 10,000, 81% report having experienced physical or sexual abuse and 57% have a chronic medical condition.
"You don't punish people for being homeless, you help them," Hardin said. "You don't punish people for being sick. You try to purely understand that it's an uncomfortable experience. So (when you) encounter a homeless person, you don't know how they're gonna react. You don't know what they're acting out with their disability. I get that. But it's not right nor effective to push it out of sight and not try to help the person."
CEO of United Way of Greater Atlanta Milton Little and VP of External Affairs at Fernbank Jim Breedlove spoke at the award presentation of Hardin's selflessness and determination. Breedlove said that while working as a lawyer in New York, Hardin learned "service to humanity is the best work of life."
"It's truly my hope that this honor will inspire even more people that Jack's deeds have already to step into that arena with him and battle for Atlanta's most lost, most forgotten, and most scorn," CEO of United Way of Greater Atlanta Milton Little said.
Gateway Center Director of Community Engagement and Volunteer Services Bec Cranford also spoke about the 10 years she has worked with Hardin. Cranford said she has joined Hardin on Saturday mornings to go talk to people experiencing homelessness. Hardin would go up to the people, talking to them like any other human, asking how he can help them today.
"He was indifferent no matter how you dress or how many tattoos you have, the state of your teeth or the state of your bank account," Cranford said. "Jack sees you, hears you and wants to empower you. Jack wants to believe in you."
In addition to his work with the Regional Commission and Gateway, Hardin is Chair of the Fulton County Board of Health, President of the Georgia Legal Services Foundation, and a member of the Grady Memorial Hospital Corporation. He also chairs the Board of Invesco Mortgage Capital.
For more information on the Gateway Center, visit gatewayctr.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.