Thanks to BISSELL Pet Foundation, Furkids will be offering discounted adoption fees now through July 31 to encourage people to help empty the shelters.
The longest-ever Summer National “Empty the Shelters” event will be hosted in more than 250 shelters in 42 states, including Furkids Animal Rescue and Shelter. Furkids and BISSELL Foundation are doing its part to take homeless pets from kennels to couches by sponsoring reduced adoption fees of $25 or less.
Senior cats aged 8+ and FIV/FeLV+ cats will be adoptable for no fee, and kittens and adult cats will be $25.
"Shelters are calling me daily and BISSELL Pet Foundation is feeling the burden of overcrowding," Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation Cathy Bissell said. "With the euthanasia of homeless dogs up 22% in just the first quarter of 2022 alone, we knew we had to act quickly to help at-risk pets. Empty the Shelters is the largest funded adoption event in the country, and by extending the event to three weeks, we can help meet the immediate need to save lives."
Furkids has partnered with BISSELL Pet Foundation in the past, adopting out hundreds of cats as a result. CEO of Furkids, Samantha Shelton, said she looks forward to sending as many cats to a new home as possible.
"Partnering with Bissell Pet Foundation during this exciting event is a great opportunity to find homes for the 330 cats and kittens currently available in our program," Shelton said. "Adoptions allow us to create space in our shelters for more homeless animals who desperately need us. Summertime is a slower season for adoptions, and Empty The Shelters gives our animals the extra adoption exposure they need during this time."
BISSELL Pet Foundation’s "Empty the Shelters" event is the largest funded adoption event in the country. With a goal of encouraging more families to choose adoption, this life saving effort has helped more than 96,000 pets find loving homes since 2016. "Empty the Shelters" is BISSELL Pet Foundation’s largest program, partnering with a total of 443 animal welfare organizations in 47 states and Canada to reduce adoption fees.
Furkids wants to remind potential adopters that adoption is a lifetime commitment. BISSELL Pet Foundation and Furkids urge families to do their research about the pet they are interested in adopting, as well as adoption requirements.
For more information on adopting or donating to “Empty the Shelters,” visit www.bissellpetfoundation.org/empty-the-shelters. All interested adopters can find more details online at https://furkids.org/.
