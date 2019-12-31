Shepherd Center in Buckhead has announced funeral arrangements for James Shepherd, one of its co-founders.
Shepherd, 68, died Dec. 21 of apparent cardiac arrest, said Kerry Ludlam, a center spokesperson. He, his parents, Harold and Alana Shepherd, and Dr. David Apple co-founded the catastrophic-care hospital in 1975 two years after he was paralyzed from the neck down while bodysurfing in Brazil.
They started the center after the family was frustrated with the lack of a top-flight rehabilitation facility in the Southeast. It has been recognized as one of the nation’s top hospitals specializing in spinal-cord and brain-injury rehabilitation.
According to an obituary posted on the center’s website, it will host a celebration-of-life ceremony for employees Jan. 3 at noon in the Callaway Auditorium. A memorial service will be held Jan. 6 at 2:30 p.m. at Peachtree Presbyterian Church, 3434 Roswell Road in Buckhead.
Those unable to attend either service are invited to sign one of the guest books located on the center’s first floor at the welcome and security desks and on the ground floor in front of the cafeteria.
