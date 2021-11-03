Fulton County Elections Board director Richard Barron is resigning after more than eight years with Fulton County.
Barron's resignation comes after a rather challenging term with long lines on Election Day, conspiracy theories surrounding the election, new voting equipment and a global pandemic. In his resignation letter, Barron defends the work of his elections team.
"Under the intense scrutiny of the last year, I believe our team has performed with grace and professionalism," Barron said. "Even in the midst of threats to our personal safety, we have continued to make the interests of Fulton County voters our highest priority."
Barron continues on to address the numerous audits and reviews the department has undergone.
"Since the November 2020 Election, we have participated in multiple reviews, audits, and litigation — all of which have failed to identify wrongdoing or malfeasance," Barron's resignation letter reads. "We stand behind our work and I know the team is well prepared for the 2022 Elections."
Fulton County Commission Chair Robb Pitts said Barron's resignation was not forced, but by choice.
“During his time here, Mr. Barron was an avid proponent of increasing ballot accessibility to all those who were registered to vote,” Pitts said. “Under his leadership, Fulton County’s Elections Department operated over 250 precincts, ensuring that every community had a polling place in their backyard.”
