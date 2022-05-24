Fulton County Schools will have heightened security May 25 and 26 after at least 19 children and two adults were shot and killed at a Texas elementary school May 24.
FCS announced its decision hours after news broke of a gunman entering Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and shooting and killing more than 20 people. At the time of publishing, the Texas Department of Public Safety said most of the children shot are third and fourth graders.
Police have identified the suspect as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, a student at Uvalde High School. Ramos was shot and killed by law enforcement.
FCS released a statement saying members of the "Fulton County Police Department, Campus Security Associates, and administrators will be vigilant and aware of the safety concerns our community will have in the wake of this tragedy."
The school system said it will have staff on hand for students to talk to about the massacre.
"As we close the school year and head into summer with the complex emotions this tragedy will create, please remember to reach out to each other to provide support and care," FCS said in a statement.
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens released a statement mirroring the horror many have expressed on social media.
"Precious lives are lost," Dickens said. "My heart aches for the families of those lost and the community that is mourning right now. Our nation must do better. Hold your children close tonight. In the face of evil, love will win."
Police say Ramos was wearing body armor and shot a Uvalde Independent School District police officer who was outside of the school. Law enforcement also said they recovered an "AR-15-style rifle" and multiple magazines.
"When parents drop their kids off at school, they have every expectation to know that they're going to be able to pick their child up when that school day ends. And there are families who are in mourning right now," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said. "The state of Texas is in mourning with them for the reality that these parents are not going to be able to pick up their children."
