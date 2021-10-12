Dick Anderson, Fulton County Manager; William Mensah, Winter Johnson Group; Anna Roach, Fulton County Chief Operating Officer; Fulton Commissioner Lee Morris, Dr. Cheryl Small, Central Library Administrator; Tim Fish, Cooper Carry, Inc; Dorothy Harris, D. Clark Harris; D. Chip Joyner, Chair, Library Board of Trustees; Sarah McCracken, Winter Johnson Group; Gayle H. Holloman, Executive Director, Fulton County Library System; Artis Johnson, Winter Johnson Group; Al Collins, Fulton County Library Bond Administrator; Fulton Commissioner and Vice Chair Natalie Hall; Lori Kilberg, Board Chair, Atlanta-Fulton Public Library Foundation; Fulton Commission Chair, Robb Pitts; Joe Piontek, Fulton Library Board of Trustees; Fulton Commissioner Liz Hausmann; Paul Kaplan, Fulton Library Board of Trustees; Edgar Hillsman, Hillsman Interior Planning & Design; Fulton Commissioner Marvin Arrington, Jr.; Priscilla Borders, Fulton Library Board of Trustees; Fulton Commissioner Bob Ellis; Fulton Commissioner Khadijah Abdur-Rahman; Linda Nunnelly, Senior Associate, Director of Atlanta Operations, Moody Nolan.
The 10-story Central Library re-opened Oct. 5, 2021.
Margaret Mitchell, author of "Gone with the Wind" spent much of her time at the Central Library.
The Fulton County Library System celebrated the re-opening of its Central Library after more than two years of renovations.
Central Library was the largest library to be renovated as part of a 2008 Bond Referendum, which called for the building and expansion of 10 libraries and the renovation of 22 libraries in the Library System, including its Central Library and System Headquarters. The planning and work spanned 13 years and weathered all sorts of things, including the COVID-19 pandemic.
The re-opening celebration was attended by the Fulton County Board of Commissioners, all seven members were in attendance, the Library Board of Trustees, the leadership team from Fulton County Government, and the amazing architects and construction team that made up the design/build team for the project. Members of the design team from both Cooper Carry, Inc and Moody Nolan, as well as Winter Construction, were a part of the celebratory day.
Library patrons will enjoy some of the new enhancements, including a new atrium-topped skylight as well as carefully added windows to the second and third levels of the building to allow more light into the building. The exterior plaza has been redesigned to provide a larger outdoor space for programmed activity use by the Library. A media tower conceived as a beacon, will display library events and add colorful imagery to the plaza.
"The work never stopped," Fulton County Library System director Gayle Holloman said. "That is why this is a proud moment. The Fulton County Library System is a shining star among the best of the best libraries in the nation."
In addition to the grand opening of the 10-story building, the unveiling of a public art project, which earned national acclaim for the Fulton County Arts and Culture Department, as well as the Library System.
Hours of operation for the Central Library will continue Mondays and Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Wednesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
