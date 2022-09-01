What types of vaccines are available in the US?

The U.S. government has two stockpiled vaccines against monkeypox—Jynneos and ACAM2000. As of this writing, the Jynneos vaccine is the only one approved for public distribution.

Dr. Fryhofer clarified why ACAM2000 is not being administered. "It is an epidermal vaccine and that makes it more challenging to administer and it is riskier, and therefore, you need more trained personnel," she told Stacker. "Another thing to take into account is that for every dose of Jynneos, you need 500 of ACAM2000, so that also helps with not making it a preference."

 James Carbone/Newsday RM // Getty Images
