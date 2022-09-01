The U.S. government has two stockpiled vaccines against monkeypox—Jynneos and ACAM2000. As of this writing, the Jynneos vaccine is the only one approved for public distribution.
Dr. Fryhofer clarified why ACAM2000 is not being administered. "It is an epidermal vaccine and that makes it more challenging to administer and it is riskier, and therefore, you need more trained personnel," she told Stacker. "Another thing to take into account is that for every dose of Jynneos, you need 500 of ACAM2000, so that also helps with not making it a preference."
As public health officials battle against the spread of the monkeypox virus nationwide, the Fulton County Board of Health has focused on reaching one minority communities.
In Fulton County, African Americans account for approximately 56% of those vaccinated against monkeypox as they also represent approximate 79% of all individuals with monkeypox in the county. Overall, 69% of vaccines have gone to people of color. The extensive outreach efforts to this community will continue through the upcoming Atlanta Black Pride weekend and beyond.
"Communities of color have been hit particularly hard by monkeypox," Dr. Lynn Paxton Fulton County District Health Director said. "So, efforts targeting health equity have been especially crucial for the Board of Health."
The Fulton County Board of Health has been engaged in direct outreach to minority communities throughout the duration of the monkeypox response. These efforts have included weekly monkeypox vaccination clinics on Fridays in partnership with community-based organizations serving people of color, promoting vaccine access in collaboration with Black Pride promoters and organizers, posting QR codes with links to vaccine slots at bars frequented by Black and Brown communities, and expanding our clinic hours to include evenings and some weekend access to ensure equitable access.
"Partnerships with organizations that work with the impacted communities are essential to tackling any health crisis," Sexual Health Program Director Joshua O’Neal said. "For monkeypox, these partnerships helped guide our initiatives and efforts, ensuring vaccines get directly to communities hardest hit while minimizing barriers."
As part of Atlanta Black Pride, the Fulton County Board of Health has expanded its community outreach. In advance of the event, FCBOH has added evening vaccination hours, collaborated with the Georgia Department of Public Health on monkeypox "pop-up" vaccination clinics, and communicated with event promoters to reach event attendees.
Another vaccination clinic is planned during Atlanta Black Pride from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 3, 2022 at the Neighborhood Union Health Center, 186 Sunset Ave NW #186.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.